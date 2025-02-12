KPSM cracks down on reckless taxis and public transport drivers | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is addressing a surge in reckless driving among certain taxi and public transport operators, following multiple reports and visual evidence of dangerous road violations.

According to reports, some drivers have been using pedestrian walkways and side-walks as traffic lanes, creating hazardous situations for both pedestrians and motorists. KPSM strongly condemns this unlawful behaviour, emphasising that such actions endanger public safety and will result in strict enforcement measures against offenders.

Additionally, KPSM has received numerous complaints regarding drivers using a gas station near Union Road, by the border, as a shortcut. This practice has contributed to increased traffic congestion, further disrupting the flow of vehicles in the area.

The police force urges all motorists, particularly public transport operators, to abide by traffic laws and avoid reckless manoeuvres. Drivers travelling from Maho and the airport area are encouraged to plan ahead and leave on time to prevent delays.

KPSM reminds the public that side-walks and pedestrian walkways are strictly for foot traffic. Any misuse of these areas by motor vehicles constitutes a violation of traffic laws and will not be tolerated.

The police force appreciates the vigilance of the community in reporting these violations and encourages the public to continue submitting evidence where possible. KPSM remains committed to enforcing traffic regulations and ensuring safer roads for all in St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-cracks-down-on-reckless-taxis-and-public-transport-drivers