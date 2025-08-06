KPSM crushes over 65 impounded scooters in police yard clean-up | THE DAILY HERALD

The Police Force of St. Maarten is getting rid of (crushing) scooters and motorcycles that were impounded during traffic controls over the past six months. In photo: Scooters that were taken to be crushed.



PHILIPSBURG–The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has gone over into getting rid of (crushing) 66 scooters and motorcycles that were impounded during traffic controls over the past six months.

The scooters were taken off the road because they had no legal documents or were not safe to drive. KPSM said in a press release that it had asked several times for owners to come and collect their scooters. However, many were left abandoned. With hurricane season ongoing, these scooters became a safety risk.

KPSM, together with other authorities, decided to clear the police yard and destroy these unclaimed scooters.

“If you still have a scooter or motorcycle at the police station, please come and pick it up as soon as possible with the correct documents. Vehicles that are not collected will also be removed and destroyed,” Police warned. Persons who still have a scooter or motorcycle at the police station, should contact Officers J. Abreu or R. Prospers at tel. +1 (721) 542-2222, weekdays during the hours of 8.00am and 4.00pm. Owners must walk with the correct documents to retrieve their vehicles. Any scooters or motorcycles not collected will be removed and destroyed, Police said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-crushes-over-65-impounded-scooters-in-police-yard-clean-up