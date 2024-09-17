KPSM detective shoots armed robber during supermarket heist in Cole Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

After being shot in front of the store, the injured suspect received immediate medical attention from paramedics before being transported to the hospital.

PHILIPSBURG–A St. Maarten Police Force KPSM detective shot and critically injured an armed robber on Monday evening in Cole Bay, after witnessing a robbery in progress.

The incident occurred around 9:15pm when the off-duty detective, driving on Welfare Road, noticed two men dressed entirely in black threatening a supermarket cashier with a gun. The supermarket, a Chinese-owned business, is located approximately 200 metres from the entrance to the Pelican Key district.

After spotting the robbery, the detective immediately called Central Dispatch to report the crime. He quickly exited his vehicle and approached the scene, confronting the two robbers.

Despite being ordered to drop their weapon, the suspects refused to comply. One of the robbers was shot by the officer, falling to the ground, while the second suspect fled toward Pelican Key, escaping up Billy Folly Road.

A KPSM patrol unit arrived shortly after and initiated a search for the fleeing suspect, but he remained at large after an hour and a half. Authorities confirmed that a thorough manhunt was underway.

The injured suspect was transported to St. Maarten Medical Center in critical condition. Police cordoned off the area to conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and police urge anyone with information regarding the escaped suspect to contact authorities immediately.

