KPSM disposes of scooters, prevents illegal use in traffic | THE DAILY HERALD

Scooters were taken to the landfill on Pond Island for destruction.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has begun disposing of unclaimed scooters, addressing the growing clutter at the Philipsburg police station garage. Over 100 scooters, impounded in the past two years, had accumulated in the garage, obstructing its use for other essential purposes.

Despite repeated appeals from KPSM for owners to reclaim their impounded scooters, the majority of scooter owners or riders failed to respond. Additionally, many of the scooters do not meet technical standards and would not pass inspection, further complicating their return to the road.

In collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office, KPSM has taken decisive action to dispose of these unclaimed vehicles. This move underscores the police force’s commitment to maintaining road safety and order across the island.

Reckless scooter usage remains a significant concern, posing risks to public safety and disrupting traffic flow. KPSM has reaffirmed its dedication to addressing these challenges and will continue strict enforcement measures to ensure safer streets for all road users.

To retrieve an impounded scooter, owners are urged to contact KPSM promptly with proof of ownership and all relevant documents in order.

