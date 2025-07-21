KPSM ends Justice Week with coordinated scooter crackdown | THE DAILY HERALD

23 scooters were impounded during the targeted enforcement action.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM concluded its annual Justice Week with a focused traffic control operation targeting the ongoing issue of scooter nuisance on the island’s roads.

The enforcement action, carried out along Welfare Road and Airport Road, aimed to address the increasing number of scooter and motorcycle riders operating without the required documentation, a trend that has raised safety concerns among residents and motorists.

As part of its broader Justice Week activities, KPSM conducted checks for valid driver’s licences, registration, insurance, and other legal requirements. Of the 33 motorcycles and scooters stopped during the operation, only 10 were found to be in full compliance. The remaining 23 were impounded due to missing or invalid documentation.

“These controls are part of our continued efforts to ensure safer roads and public order,” KPSM said. “Riders who fail to meet the legal requirements not only endanger themselves but also other road users.”

Justice Week, an annual initiative by the Ministry of Justice, includes public engagement and enforcement efforts to raise awareness of legal compliance and promote safety across the community. This year’s focus on traffic violations, particularly involving two-wheel vehicles, reflects growing concerns over their unregulated use and the risks they pose.

Owners whose scooters and motorbikes were seized can retrieve them during regular office hours by presenting the necessary documentation.

KPSM reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing traffic enforcement, saying that these controls will continue beyond Justice Week as part of a larger road safety strategy.

“The safety of our community remains our top priority,” it said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-ends-justice-week-with-coordinated-scooter-crackdown