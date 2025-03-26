KPSM exploring return of TAPS | THE DAILY HERALD

Everette Penn, co-founder and executive director of the Teen and Police Service (TAPS) Academy in Houston, Texas, recently met with the St. Maarten Police Force to explore the possibility of reviving the TAPS programme in St. Maarten. In photo: Representatives of the St. Maarten Police Force and the TAPS Academy during a recent meeting. Story on page .





PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM recently met with Everette Penn, co-founder and executive director of the Teen and Police Service (TAPS) Academy, based in Houston, Texas. The purpose of his visit was to engage with several members of KPSM and explore the possibility of reviving the TAPS programme in St. Maarten.

TAPS Academy is a community-based initiative aiming to bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement, and reduce crime through education, skill-building and service-learning. The programme initially started in several local high schools between 2016 and 2017, but went dormant following the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

KPSM said in a press release that it is actively studying the feasibility of reintroducing TAPS Academy.

“Dr. Penn’s visit marks an important step toward re-establishing this impactful programme, which has proven successful in other regions by reducing youth involvement in crime and strengthening community relations,” it was stated in the press release. “KPSM remains committed to exploring innovative ways to engage with the island’s youth and promote public safety through education and collaboration.”

KPSM said more discussions and planning sessions will be conducted to assess the next steps in reintroducing TAPS Academy to local schools.

“KPSM looks forward to working alongside community partners, educators and stakeholders to ensure the programme’s success,” it was stated in the press release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-exploring-return-of-taps-2