KPSM hosts second stakeholder meeting to address maritime security challenges | THE DAILY HERALD

Representatives from the Coast Guard, local marinas, maritime personnel and the Tourism Bureau convened at the Philipsburg Police station to discuss safety strategies.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM convened a critical stakeholder meeting on January 7, at the Philipsburg Police Station to address growing maritime security concerns.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Coast Guard, local marinas, maritime personnel and the Tourism Bureau to discuss the rise in criminal activities affecting the maritime community.

This meeting, the second of its kind, was organised in response to recent incidents involving break-ins on boats docked at marinas, anchored in the lagoon, or moored off the island's beaches. Participants focussed on developing strategies to curb these crimes and enhance security measures for all maritime stakeholders.

Key outcomes from the meeting included several important strategies aimed at improving maritime security. One major focus was enhanced patrols, with an emphasis on increasing cooperation between the Coast Guard and marina personnel to establish more effective patrols in the lagoon and other vulnerable areas.

Additionally, there was a concerted effort to strengthen community awareness through the reinforcement of the “See Something, Say Something” programme, encouraging the public to report suspicious activities and help foster a safer environment.

Another significant outcome was the appointment of a dedicated maritime liaison officer, a community police officer who will serve as a direct point of contact for maritime stakeholders, ensuring consistent communication and more targeted actions to address security concerns.

The discussions underscored the need for a unified approach to deter criminals from targeting maritime assets, including dinghies and other valuable items.

KPSM and its partners are committed to safeguarding St. Maarten’s maritime sector by implementing these strategies and promoting cooperation among all involved parties.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-hosts-second-stakeholder-meeting-to-address-maritime-security-challenges