KPSM investigates series of break-ins in Belvedere, Nazareth and Dutch Quarter | THE DAILY HERALD

Tools and other valuable items stolen from private properties.

PHILIPSBURG–Police are investigating a series of break-ins reported in the Belvedere, Nazareth and Dutch Quarter areas over the past several weeks, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM announced on Thursday.

According to police, several residents reported that homes and vehicles had been broken into, with tools and other valuable items stolen from the properties.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers received information indicating that some of the stolen items were being stored at a residence in Dutch Quarter. Police carried out an operation at the location on Thursday, May 27, during which several bags containing tools believed to be connected to the reported thefts were confiscated.

KPSM also confirmed that detectives are reviewing videos circulating on social media that allegedly show a suspect breaking into vehicles in the affected neighbourhoods. The footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

Police are urging residents who may possess surveillance footage, cellphone recordings or any other video material related to the incidents to contact the Detective Department, as the information may assist in identifying the suspect.

KPSM is further calling on persons who may have been victims of the break-ins, particularly those who have not yet filed an official report, to visit the Philipsburg Police Station. Victims will be given the opportunity to inspect the recovered tools to determine whether any belong to them.

Detectives have identified a possible suspect in connection with the cases and are actively searching for him. Police said the suspect was not present at the Dutch Quarter residence when officers arrived.

KPSM encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately. Anyone with information about the break-ins or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the police force at +1 (721) 542-2222 or anonymously through the tip line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-investigates-series-of-break-ins-in-belvedere-nazareth-and-dutch-quarter