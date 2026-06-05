KPSM issues final notice to owners of unclaimed vehicles | THE DAILY HERALD

Unclaimed vehicles at the garage of the Philipsburg Police Station.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has issued a final appeal to owners of vehicles currently stored at the Philipsburg Police Station to claim their property before it is removed and disposed of.

The notice forms part of KPSM's ongoing cleanup campaign and hurricane preparedness efforts. Police are working to clear the station's rear storage area, where numerous scooters, motorcycles, cars, trucks and other vehicles have been held for extended periods.

According to KPSM, the start of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has increased the urgency of the operation, as the abandoned vehicles pose potential safety risks and occupy space needed for police activities and emergency preparedness measures.

Despite repeated public notices in recent months, many vehicle owners have yet to come forward to reclaim their property. KPSM is therefore urging anyone who believes they have a vehicle stored at the station to visit the Philipsburg Police Station as soon as possible and present the required proof of ownership to arrange collection.

Owners of vehicles that were seized as part of theft investigations, fencing cases or other criminal matters are advised to contact the Detective Department at +1 (721) 542-2222, extensions 114 or 221, for information regarding the status of their vehicles and the procedures for retrieval.

Police warned that, following consultations with the Prosecutor's Office and other relevant government authorities, the removal and disposal of unclaimed vehicles will begin in the near future. Once that process starts, owners may lose the opportunity to recover their vehicles.

KPSM is strongly encouraging members of the public to act without delay.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-issues-final-notice-to-owners-of-unclaimed-vehicles