KPSM loses the use of second law enforcement car in two days | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—A grey police pickup was damaged in a traffic accident on Sucker Garden Road on Saturday, marking the second police vehicle loss for St. Maarten Police Force KPSM in just two days.

The accident occurred when the officer driving the pickup had to swerve to avoid hitting a scooter rider who had slipped on an oil spill. The scooter rider, who was heading towards Philipsburg, lost control of his vehicle after encountering oil on the road, causing him to fall. The police officer, driving behind the rider, quickly maneuvered to avoid running over him but ended up crashing into a roadside container.

Both the scooter rider and the police officer sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

The incident has raised concerns as there have been multiple complaints in recent weeks about oil and gravel spills on Sucker Garden Road, which have posed a hazard to motorists. The Traffic Department of KPSM is currently investigating the situation, as well as the cause of Saturday’s accident.