KPSM makes multiple arrests for illegal weapon possession | THE DAILY HERALD

Police found two guns during traffic controls on Friday and Saturday.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM continues its crackdown on illegal firearms, with several arrests made during routine controls over the past two days.

Early Friday morning, March 21, officers stopped a dark blue/black SUV during a traffic control operation. A search of the vehicle uncovered a quantity of narcotics and an illegal firearm hidden under the armrest. The driver was immediately arrested and taken to the Philipsburg Police Station for questioning.

On Saturday, March 22, police ramped up operations, stopping and checking 117 vehicles, issuing seven fines for various infractions. During these controls, officers stopped two men on a scooter. A search led to the discovery of illegal narcotics and a firearm, both of which were confiscated. The individuals were arrested and remain in custody.

KPSM has noted a troubling rise in illegal firearm possession, emphasising that carrying a firearm without a permit is a serious criminal offence that endangers public safety. The police force remains committed to ongoing enforcement efforts and urges the public to report any suspicious activity related to firearms.

