KPSM officers awarded certificates after completing specialised trainings | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A group of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM officers were formally recognised on Monday, June 30, for completing a series of specialised trainings aimed at enhancing their operational skills, investigative capacity, and ethical decision-making.

The officers received their certificates during an internal ceremony that also served as the launchpad for a broader initiative in the police organisation that seeks to apply the newly-acquired knowledge toward greater operational efficiency, higher standards of public service and a deepened commitment to integrity.

“These certifications are more than acknowledgements of coursework,” said Chief of Police Carl John during the event. “They represent a key step in our transformation – turning knowledge into action and reshaping the way we think, act, and serve.”

The trainings covered a range of topics, from advanced investigative techniques and technical skill-building to ethics and accountability in policing. According to KPSM leadership, these efforts form part of a long-term strategy to build a professional, trusted and community-oriented police force.

“Integrity remains a central pillar of our mission,” Chief John said. “Together with professionalism and dedication to public service, these values form the cornerstone of everything we do.”

The KPSM management team extended its thanks and congratulations to all officers who completed the training programmes. The next phase will focus on integrating the new tools and insights into everyday policing practices and encouraging continuous learning across the force.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-officers-awarded-certificates-after-completing-specialised-trainings