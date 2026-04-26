KPSM pays tribute to fallen Brigadier Keri Hyman | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officers will wear pink polo shirts during Jouvert as a tribute to the late Brigadier Keri Hyman.

PHILIPSBURG—St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is mourning the loss of Brigadier Keri Hyman, a long-serving and respected officer who passed away on April 23 after a prolonged illness.

Described by colleagues as a dedicated and valued member of the force, Brigadier Hyman played a significant role within KPSM, particularly during the Carnival season, where she was actively involved in supporting Jouvert festivities.

KPSM noted that throughout her illness, Hyman demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience, maintaining her commitment to the organization during a difficult period.

In tribute to her service and passion, officers will wear pink polo shirts during the upcoming Jouvert celebrations, a gesture symbolizing respect and remembrance for their fallen colleague.

A commemorative ceremony will take place at the rear of the Philipsburg Police Station on April 27 at 4:00am, ahead of the JouvertJump-Up. The event will include a moment of silence and will be attended by family, friends, and colleagues.

KPSM extended condolences to Hyman’s loved ones, stating that her contribution to the organization will be remembered and that she will be deeply missed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-pays-tribute-to-fallen-brigadier-keri-hyman