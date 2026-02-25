KPSM ramps up controls, investigates armed threat | THE DAILY HERALD

Police conducted preventative searches on 20 vehicles and frisked 32 individuals.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM carried out a series of targeted enforcement operations across several districts last week, focusing on traffic compliance, preventative searches and rapid response policing.

According to KPSM, the Action Team conducted controls in the Maho area on Wednesday, concentrating on traffic order and compliance. Police reported that no vehicles were found parked in the designated no-parking zone, which officers attributed to sustained enforcement efforts in the area.

However, police raised concerns about the conduct of some double-decker bus drivers. KPSM stated that several drivers failed to comply with traffic regulations, particularly when police presence was not immediately visible. The force warned that offenders will face fines and on-the-spot inspections under the Road Traffic Ordinance.

During the week, the Action Team also responded to a reported armed incident in which a man allegedly assaulted one individual and threatened a woman with a firearm before fleeing on foot. Officers coordinated a search of the surrounding area, but the suspect was not located. Police confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.

In total, KPSM reported checking 75 vehicles under the Road Traffic Ordinance. Officers also conducted preventative searches on 20 vehicles, frisked 32 individuals and inspected six scooters as part of the operations.

Police said the enforcement actions form part of ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and ensure compliance with traffic and public order regulations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-ramps-up-controls-investigates-armed-threat