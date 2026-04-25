KPSM reaffirms zero-tolerance policy for Carnival | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is reminding the public of its strict zero-tolerance policy on disorderly conduct during the Carnival season.

KPSM emphasized that any form of disruptive behavior will not be tolerated and will be addressed swiftly and decisively. Authorities stress that maintaining public safety remains a top priority to ensure that Carnival festivities can be enjoyed in a secure environment.

The police are calling on all attendees to act responsibly, respect the law, and cooperate with law enforcement. KPSM urges the public to contribute to a safe and positive atmosphere by avoiding behavior that could endanger others or disrupt the celebrations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-reaffirms-zero-tolerance-policy-for-carnival