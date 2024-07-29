KPSM reports multiple accidents, calls for increased driver caution | THE DAILY HERALD

Two cars involved in accidents that occurred on Friday night.

PHILIPSBURG–During the night of Friday, July 26, into the early morning of Saturday, July 27, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received multiple reports of car accidents over a four-hour period. On assessing the damage, police found that no serious injuries were sustained in these incidents.

The traffic department of KPSM is actively investigating these accidents to determine their causes and any potential violations of traffic regulations.

KPSM reminds all drivers that safety must always be a top priority. “This applies not only to those operating vehicles but also to other road users, including pedestrians. We urge everyone to exercise caution.”

Police urge road users to respect traffic ordinances and adhere strictly to regulations. “By following guidelines, we can work together to create safer streets and a more secure environment for all. Your vigilance and responsibility behind the wheel are essential to the well-being of our entire community.”

