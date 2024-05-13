KPSM responds to public outcry about harsh arrest in Backstreet | THE DAILY HERALD

Screenshot of the video showing police brutality, with (left photo) the officer on the right kicking the man on the ground.





PHILIPSBURG–A video of two officers beating and kicking an arrestee who is laying in the middle of Backstreet while police are holding him has gone viral, with the public asking why the man is kicked while down on the ground.

In response to the many comments, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM issued a press release stating that “KPSM acknowledges the seriousness of this incident and is taking immediate steps to investigate the matter thoroughly.”

Police management further stated that “while the details surrounding the altercation remain unclear, KPSM has initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability.” According to KPSM, the internal affairs department of KPSM and other competent bodies “have been duly informed, underscoring our commitment to transparency and accountability.”

The manner in which the arrest was conducted, with the man led away without handcuffs, reverberated within the local community, shaping perceptions of law enforcement’s approach to public safety and individual rights. The absence of restraints prompted considerations about the perceived threat level posed by the individual and the corresponding police response. This incident fuelled discussions about trust in the police force and perceptions of fairness and justice.

KPSM has not disclosed whether the man was apprehended or if he was permitted to lodge a complaint. However, Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis conveyed to The Daily Herald that the individual in question was provided with the chance to file a complaint, which he declined. Additionally, the Minister stated that the suspect declined medical assistance. It has been confirmed that the suspect has been allocated legal representation.

Minister Lewis stated that he takes this matter seriously and has taken immediate action to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation is conducted. “I am committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all practices by law enforcement personnel are conducted within the bounds of legality and ethical standards.”

Minister Lewis further stated that he understands the concerns of the public and assures all citizens that any actions found to deviate from our standards of conduct will be met with appropriate disciplinary actions. “The public is urged to remain patient and provide space for this investigation to be conducted effectively and impartially. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Minister Lewis thanks the public for their attention to this matter and their trust in the judicial process.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-responds-to-public-outcry-about-harsh-arrest-in-backstreet