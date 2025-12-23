KPSM Special Team makes multiple arrests during targeted safety checks | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officers conducted extensive preventive controls in known hotspot areas, where they checked 98 individuals.

PHILIPSBURG–The Special Team of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM recorded several notable results during an intensive control week conducted from December 15 to 21. The operations, carried out at irregular hours and across multiple locations, were aimed at strengthening public order and safety, with a particular focus on illegal firearms, narcotics, and preventive enforcement in identified hotspot areas.

During the reporting period, four suspects were arrested. On the Boardwalk, officers detained a suspect in connection with serious violent offences, including attempted murder, attempted murder or manslaughter, robbery with violence, and violations of the Firearms Ordinance of St. Maarten. In a separate operation at Pendent Cactus Drive, three individuals were arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm.

In addition to targeted arrests, the Special Team conducted extensive preventive controls in known hotspot areas. A total of 98 individuals were checked, with preventive searches carried out when signs of group gatherings were observed. During these checks, four persons were found in possession of small quantities of opium. The narcotics were voluntarily surrendered and destroyed on site.

Traffic enforcement also formed a key component of the operations. Short-duration traffic controls were carried out at strategic locations, with officers relocating after a maximum of 20 minutes to maintain flexibility and visibility. In total, 170 vehicles were checked, 25 vehicles were preventively searched and inspected, and 32 vehicle occupants were subjected to preventive searches.

According to KPSM, the operations were conducted within the framework of Integrated Area-Oriented Policing (IGP) and were intensified in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season and scheduled public events. The police emphasised that these targeted controls have proven effective in enhancing safety and removing illegal items from the streets.

The Special Team will continue similar enforcement actions into the new year as part of ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and secure St. Maarten. KPSM also called on the community to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious situations via the emergency number 911 or the anonymous tip line.

