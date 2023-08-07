KPSM starts internal investigation on allegations of ‘police violence’ | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Victim to file complaint with National Detectives ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Police Force of St. Maarten has started an internal investigation into allegations of police violence after receiving a report of violence committed by police officers during the night of Wednesday into Thursday, August 3.

The alleged victim has expressed the desire to file a complaint with the National Detectives.

“The matter was immediately brought to the attention of the Internal Affairs Bureau for investigation. Following the report, an appointment was scheduled to record the complaint and gather detailed information. However, the complainant expressed a preference to pursue further action after consulting with their legal representative,” Acting Head of the Police’s Communication Department, Inspector Felix Richards said in a press release.

“Consequently, the complainant has decided to direct their complaint to the National Detectives, exercising their rights within the legal framework of the investigation. [The St. Maarten Police Force – Ed.] KPSM respects the complainant’s decision and acknowledges their right to pursue alternative avenues for their complaint.” In accordance with this, Richards said KPSM will fully cooperate with the National Detectives in their investigation.

Richards said in the release that it recognises the seriousness of the allegations and the importance of a thorough and impartial investigation. As a result, a preliminary internal disciplinary investigation has been initiated under the direction of the chief of police.

“KPSM is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability within its ranks. Should the investigation uncover any evidence of wrongdoing by the officers involved, appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken.”

The police said that during the investigative process, it will await the conclusion of the National Detectives investigation. “Further statements will be issued upon the completion of both investigations.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-starts-internal-investigation-on-allegations-of-police-violence