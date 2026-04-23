KPSM steps up controls targeting guns and drugs | THE DAILY HERALD

Police impounded scooters and issued fines during controls on Tuesday.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police force KPSM conducted a series of targeted controls across the island on Tuesday, April 21, focusing on illegal firearms and narcotics-related activities.

The operations were carried out in several key areas, including Maho, Dutch Quarter, Fort William, and A.Th. Illidge Road. Preventative searches were also executed as part of the initiative, which forms part of KPSM’s broader strategy to address public safety concerns.

Police said the controls come amid a noted increase in traffic accidents during the first quarter of 2026, as well as recent robberies involving suspects using scooters.

During the operation, officers stopped and checked five scooter riders. Two individuals initially failed to comply with police instructions to stop but were later intercepted with the assistance of additional patrol units. Upon inspection, both scooters were deemed unroadworthy, and the riders were unable to present proper documentation. Fines were issued, and the scooters were impounded.

KPSM noted that the controls also serve to maintain public order and safety during the ongoing Carnival period, which typically sees heightened activity across the island.

Authorities are urging all road users, including scooter riders and motorists, to cooperate with law enforcement during such operations. Police reminded the public that failure to comply with lawful instructions is a punishable offence.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-steps-up-controls-targeting-guns-and-drugs