KPSM steps up safety controls with VKS and French partners | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–In response to growing community and business concerns about recent robberies, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM announced it will intensify safety operations in the coming months. The effort will be carried out in close cooperation with the Volunteer Corps of St. Maarten (VKS) and the gendarmerie from the French side.

The increased operations will include traffic controls, checks on individuals, and inspections at targeted locations and businesses. Police officers will be visible in both marked and unmarked vehicles as part of a heightened presence across the island.

KPSM is asking the public to cooperate during these controls. Residents are reminded to always yield to police vehicles with flashing lights and sirens, as officers may be responding to urgent calls.

In some cases, particularly during robbery investigations, suspects may attempt to flee at high speed. The police stress that during such pursuits, motorists and pedestrians should immediately give way to ensure officers can safely apprehend suspects.

To make these intensified actions possible, KPSM has shifted its manpower. This may result in longer wait times at the police station, and in certain cases, appointments may be required. The police ask for the community’s patience and understanding during this period.

Business owners are also encouraged to take additional measures to protect their property, staff, and customers. Recommendations include installing or upgrading security cameras to cover entrances, exits, and cash registers; using strong locks, alarm systems, and motion-sensor lighting; creating controlled-access entry points; training staff to recognize suspicious behaviour; limiting the amount of cash kept on hand; and arranging regular checks of security systems. These precautions, KPSM notes, can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a target for criminals.

Finally, KPSM is urging anyone with information on criminal activity to contact the Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222, or to share details anonymously via the tip line at 9300.

“If you see something, say something,” the force emphasized in a statement, noting that public vigilance is a vital part of preventing crime and ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-steps-up-safety-controls-with-vks-and-french-partners