KPSM unveils Wall of Honour paying tribute to former Chiefs of Police | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–As part of Justice Week 2025, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM unveiled its newly established Wall of Honour on Wednesday, July 16, in a heartfelt ceremony recognising the dedicated service of three former Chiefs of Police: Walter Kramers, Rupert Louis Lionel Brown, and Derrick Eddison Holiday.

The tribute followed a solemn Justice Week church service and was attended by several dignitaries, including Governor Ajamu Baly, Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, and Members of Parliament Veronica Jansen, Sjamira Roseburg, and Francisco Lacroes. Family members of two of the three honourees, KPSM officers, and invited guests were also present.

The Wall of Honour, prominently displayed at KPSM headquarters, features the names and portraits of the former chiefs and serves as a lasting tribute to their leadership, service, and commitment to law enforcement in St. Maarten. It not only honours their individual legacies but also reflects the evolution of the police force under their stewardship.

“These men helped shape the foundation of modern policing on our island,” said a KPSM spokesperson. “Their integrity, vision, and sacrifice continue to guide our values and mission today.”

KPSM reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the principles set forth by its former leaders, pledging to continue serving the community with professionalism, integrity, and honour.

The Wall of Honour now stands as a symbol of respect and inspiration in the halls of KPSM, reminding officers and visitors alike of the enduring impact of principled leadership.

As Justice Week ends, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug also offered words of gratitude and reflection on the role of justice in the broader social fabric of St. Maarten.

“Firstly, as a brother and comrade who comes from the justice sector myself, and now in my capacity as Minister of VSA, I want to express sincere gratitude for the unwavering commitment and cooperative spirit of the entire justice chain,” Brug said. “The justice sector plays an essential role not only in law enforcement but also in ensuring the health and safety of the wider community through daily inter-ministerial collaboration.

“Whether it’s the police assisting ambulance services during critical emergency calls, or when the Inspectorate of Labor and Health relies on the support of justice officers during field patrols, these joint efforts reflect the strength of our shared mission to serve and protect the people of St. Maarten.”

Brug underscored that a strong, coordinated justice system is foundational to a resilient and just society. “Justice Week celebrates those who work courageously and consistently to uphold justice. The Ministry of VSA proudly recognises the critical intersection of public safety, labour integrity, and community well-being.”

His statement highlighted the far-reaching impact of justice work beyond the courtroom or patrol car. It is a reminder that justice is deeply connected to social equity, economic opportunity and public trust. An effective justice system rooted in transparency, accountability and collaboration not only deters crime but fosters a safer, healthier and more cohesive society.

Justice Week 2025, and the Wall of Honour in particular, serves not only as a reflection on the past, but also as a call to action to build a future where justice and community well-being remain inextricably linked.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-unveils-wall-of-honour-paying-tribute-to-former-chiefs-of-police