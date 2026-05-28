KPSM urges owners to retrieve seized scooters ahead of Hurricane Season | THE DAILY HERALD

A large number of scooters have remained in police storage for an extended period.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is calling on owners of scooters currently being stored at the rear of the Philipsburg Police Station to retrieve their vehicles as authorities prepare the premises for the 2026 hurricane season.

According to KPSM, a large number of scooters have remained in police storage for an extended period. Many of the vehicles were impounded during traffic controls and enforcement operations carried out in recent months for various violations and other circumstances requiring police intervention.

Police noted that similar public notices have been issued in the past, but several scooters remain unclaimed.

In preparation for the peak of the hurricane season and to improve safety and organisation at the police station, KPSM said it is once again urging all legal owners to come forward within the coming weeks to collect their vehicles.

Persons seeking to retrieve a scooter must present valid documentation, including proof of ownership, insurance papers, inspection documents, a valid driver’s licence, proof of paid road tax, and any additional paperwork required to establish ownership.

KPSM further stated that officers have recently encountered several situations in which individuals arrived at the police station without the necessary documents and subsequently caused disturbances or behaved inappropriately toward police staff.

Police stressed that such behaviour will not be tolerated and warned that individuals who arrive without the required documentation will not be assisted.

Owners are encouraged to use the coming weeks to ensure all paperwork is complete and in order. After that period, KPSM, in collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office and other relevant authorities, will begin the process of removing and disposing of unclaimed scooters in accordance with applicable laws and procedures.

KPSM thanked the public for its cooperation as authorities continue efforts to maintain safety, order and hurricane preparedness.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-urges-owners-to-retrieve-seized-scooters-ahead-of-hurricane-season