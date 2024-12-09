L.B. Scott Road partially closed during nine days of resurfacing | THE DAILY HERALD

L.B. Scott Road, between Mortar Drive and the Churchill Roundabout, will be partially closed off until December 17.

PHILIPSBURG–Road repairs on L.B. Scott Road, between Mortar Drive and the Churchill Roundabout, commenced on Sunday, December 8, as part of the ongoing asphalt resurfacing project. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI on Sunday.

The contractor has started removing the top layer of asphalt from the road using milling machines to prepare the surface for resurfacing. The work will continue for nine days, until Tuesday, December 17, and is scheduled nightly from 7:00pm to 4:00am.

To facilitate the repairs, a one-way lane closure will be implemented during the project. While vehicular traffic will still be able to pass, drivers are urged to exercise caution and adhere to the directions of traffic management personnel on-site. Emergency vehicles will maintain priority and right of way at all times.

Starting today, Monday, December 9, additional small-scale road repairs will address problem areas across the network, further contributing to the enhancement of local infrastructure.

The Ministry of VROMI thanks the public for their patience and cooperation during these essential works, aimed at improving the quality and safety of our roads.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/l-b-scott-road-partially-closed-during-nine-days-of-resurfacing