La Paix funeral home opens in Orient Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

Director Alicia Dormoy (left) and employee Joseph Wilson outside La Paix funeral home.

MARIGOT–La Paix funeral home officially re-opened its doors to the public on December 1 after an extensive renovation. It is located in Griselle, opposite the Cadisco gas station, between the Hope Estate roundabout and Orient Bay.

“The funeral home actually opened in 2017 but was closed down by the Collectivité after a year when we misunderstood that the contract had to be renewed every year,” owner Abdul Meyers explained. “So only now four years later have we got permission to open again.”

The purpose-built building had to be completely renovated, which took about three months, and is now brand new. There is a reception area, manager’s office, meeting room to discuss financing with clients, a room with a selection of caskets to choose from, employee restrooms and kitchenette, an autopsy room if needed by the Gendarmerie and prosecutor, and preparation room for the embalming process.

The latter requires the embalmer to attend a specialist school in Guadeloupe or the Gupton Jones School in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

In addition, there is a spacious 150-seat chapel (seating currently reduced due to COVID-19) and ample parking in front of and behind the building. “We have a lot of space outside which allows us to set up tents to hold a wake if required,” Meyers said.

In case of requests for cremation, this can be done at the sister funeral home on the Dutch side, Emerald Funeral Home. The ashes are then returned to the family.

The funeral home has four employees, including Director Alicia Dormoy. For more information call (0690) 66.77.77 or (1-721) 553-3432.

