La Samanna to host exhibition with marine photographer Greg Lecoeur | THE DAILY HERALD

Underwater image by marine photographer Greg Lecoeur.

Ocean and wildlife photographer Greg Lecoeur.

MARIGOT–Belmond La Samanna Hotel is to display the work of ocean and wildlife photographer Greg Lecoeur at an exhibition in the hotel on Monday, January 16, and Tuesday, January 17.

Greg Lecoeur is a marine photographer, committed artist, author of two books, and winner of the National Geographic Underwater Photographer Award for 2016 and 2020.

January 16 will see the opening of this unique exhibition with Greg Lecoeur from 5:00pm to 6:00pm in the Rendez-Vous Pavillon through a selection of his best photos, revealing marine biology and his philosophy on ocean protection.

A seminar will be held on January 17, from 11:00am to 12:00pm, also in the Rendez-Vous Pavillon, led by Greg Lecoeur in tandem with La Samanna’s sustainability committee and local marine conservation groups.

