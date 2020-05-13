Labour unions share disapproval of measures proposed by government | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Labour unions representing civil servants and the members of the Committee Civil Servants Union (CCSU) shared their unanimous disapproval of the cost-cutting measures proposed by the government for civil servants.

Representatives and leaders of the labour unions met with the Council of Ministers (COM) on Wednesday, May 13, for a follow-up meeting.

Shortly after this meeting the unions held a short press briefing stating their unanimous disapproval of the measures presented to them.

Representatives of Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU), Windward Islands Chamber of Labour Unions (WICLU), Windward Islands Civil Servants’ Union/Private Sector Union (WICSU/PSU), ABVO-St. Maarten union and the NAPB police union were all present during the press briefing.

The unions said the initial proposed measures had been brought forth to them in a regrettable manner. The COM first invited all unions representing civil servants to an urgent meeting on May 7. During this meeting the COM presented these cost-cutting measures to the union leaders, but the unions noted that no-one had been provided with a written copy of the measures and therefore they had requested such.

These initial measures included a temporary loss of vacation allowance for all civil servants with a salary above NAf. 4,000 a month, a 10-per-cent salary cut for all civil servants with a salary above NAf. 8,000 a month, and the freezing of all bonuses and periodic increases for all civil servants.

On receiving the written copy of the proposal, the union representatives noted changes of the initial proposal that had been presented to them. In addition to the measures mentioned, it was not made clear how long these measures are intended to be implemented. Another point made was the inclusion of an increase of the pension age from 62 to 65 years for civil servants.

WITU and WICLU representative Elshot said these proposals show clear discrimination against some civil servants. She said that all civil servants have economic and social rights that have to be met which are not reflected in the proposal from government.

In closing, the union representatives said based on the information they received from the meeting on Wednesday they will bring forth this new information to their members for further discussion.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/labour-unions-share-disapproval-of-measures-proposed-by-government