Lac Bay, Sorobon closed in Bonaire | THE DAILY HERALD

Suspected saltwater crocodile.

KRALENDIJK–The area around Lac Baai and Sorobon in Bonaire was cordoned off on Wednesday due to the presence of an animal that has not yet been officially identified. Photos and videos show that it is most likely a saltwater crocodile of about five to six metres long.

The suspected reptile was first spotted Tuesday around six o'clock in the evening by a man who was swimming with his children. By the time the National Parks Foundation Stinapa arrived on the scene, it was already too dark to locate the creature.

The search continued Wednesday morning. Island Governor John Soliano and interim Stinapa director Sjon van Essen gave an update during a press conference.

“Yesterday [Tuesday – Ed.], a reptile was spotted at the fishing pier on Sorobon that has not yet been officially identified, but has all the characteristics of a saltwater crocodile. The area was immediately cordoned off for visitors to prevent unsafe situations from occurring with all the consequences that entails,” said Soliano.

He emphasised that the water should absolutely not be entered, but that it can also be dangerous on land. “This is a reptile, not a fish, so the animal can climb onto land.”

The governor called on everyone to remain calm. For now, the animal seems quiet, but it is probably very sensitive to movement. “We do not know how the animal behaves when it experiences stress, but then situations can arise that are more dangerous than you can imagine.”

The first priority at the moment is to capture the animal. An expert from Blijdorp Zoo in the Netherlands has been called in to help and a drone has been sent into the air.

“The crocodile is probably in the mangroves now, where it is difficult to find. We suspect that it will return to the fishing pier in the course of the afternoon,” said Van Essen.

What exactly will happen once the animal is found is not yet certain. Although Soliano has given permission to shoot it, it must first be determined whether it is a protected species. They may not simply be killed.

“Bonaire is an island that values nature conservation,” he said, “but safety is number one. It is my responsibility to guarantee your safety.”

There are rumours that the crocodile grew up on Bonaire and was then released here. Van Essen responds to this: “We suspect that the crocodile swam here from Colombia or Venezuela. This can happen in exceptional cases, although it has never happened before.”

He called it a very unique situation, which may continue for a few more days. “Once we have captured the animal, we will search the area preventively, to make sure that it was only one. It is therefore possible that the bay will remain inaccessible for a few more days.

But, Van Essen reassured, “there are several experts on site and the situation is under control.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lac-bay-sorobon-closed-in-bonaire