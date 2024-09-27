Lacroes questions PM on health risk for civil servants working in ‘mould-infested Govt. Bldg. | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–United People’s Party (UP) Member of Parliament (MP) Francisco Lacroes has expressed concern regarding what he said is “the health and safety” of civil servants working at the Government Administration Building.

Lacroes, who worked at the same building while serving in the cabinet for the former Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) minister, said numerous complaints were made by employees regarding respiratory problems believed to be caused by a mould infestation within the building.

Lacroes has sent a letter to Minister of General Affairs, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina requesting an update on the measures being taken to address the issue.

Lacroes emphasized that his goal is not to assign blame, but to seek solutions for civil servants' ongoing health risks. "I understand that this is not a new challenge, and I do not intend to place blame on any one individual or administration," said Lacroes. "Despite efforts by past governments to address the issue, the fact remains that civil servants are still suffering from the effects of what appears to be a mould infestation."

Lacroes acknowledged the fact that the building, which sat unoccupied for 15 years before it was first opened for use in 2018, may have contributed to the current situation. "It is possible that the long period of inactivity played a role in the build-up of mould in the facility, but the key question now is: what, if anything, is being done to address these challenges? My primary concern is for the well-being of our civil servants who work hard to serve the people of St. Maarten."

The letter submitted by Lacroes includes a number of questions, requesting detailed information on any health assessments conducted in the building, the remediation efforts in place and the long-term strategies to prevent mould contamination. He also inquired about possible temporary relocation options for affected employees and the availability of medical assistance for those suffering from respiratory conditions linked to the building's condition.

He also asked whether alternatives to working in the office are being considered for those severely affected.

"These are real issues that affect the day-to-day functioning of our government and, more importantly, the health of those working inside the building. I look forward to receiving a response from the Minister of General Affairs on this matter," Lacroes said.

At the same time, the MP is requesting clarity on the status of the rental agreement between the government of St. Maarten and the Social and Health Insurances SZV, and whether the top floor repairs were completed or work remains to be carried out. He said, "My commitment to the people of St. Maarten is to work with everyone concerned to safeguard their interest and in the case of the civil servants, I am committed to working with all stakeholders, including the government and civil service unions, to ensure the safety of the Government Administration Building and the health of all those who use it."

