LADOM installed in Mission Locale | THE DAILY HERALD

President Louis Mussington with LADOM Director Kelly Guesde (foreground) Third Vice-President Dominique Louisy, Territorial Councillor Steven Cocks and Mission Locale employees.



MARIGOT– President Louis Mussington met with the director of L’Agence de l’Outre-Mer pour la Mobilité (LADOM) of Guadeloupe, Kelly Guesde, as part of the installation of LADOM in the premises of the new local mission of St. Martin.

This branch, which was previously based in Guadeloupe, decided to recruit two people to establish a permanent presence in St. Martin to support the population’s mobility. LADOM’s manager for the Northern Islands, Fanelle Mesle, is working on this project, which will be effective soon.

LADOM offers a territorial continuity assistance programme for low-income individuals. This assistance consists of covering the cost of airfare between the overseas territories and France. It is intended for people age 18 and older.

Mussington said, “Social action, in particular the support of youth, is a priority of our mandate.”

Within the framework of the agreement signed with LADOM on February 9, 2022, an envelope of 700,000 euros was made available by the Collectivité and its partners for the benefit of people eligible for territorial mobility schemes.

Job-seekers are entitled to assistance from LADOM through mobility, installation and accommodation grants. This additional assistance is provided to eligible job-seekers based on social criteria (means testing).

Inaugurated on Tuesday, May 10, the Mission Locale of St. Martin will gradually take off by supporting young people in their search for employment. Partners such as LADOM will facilitate the path of people wishing to benefit from public aid for mobility.

The opening of the local mission, in the annex of the Collectivité in the former Evelina Halley School, Rue de Hollande, in Marigot, is a major advance for the territory and its youth.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ladom-installed-in-mission-locale