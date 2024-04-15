Lambriex condemns vandalism of benches lining Front Street | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT had concrete benches placed along Front Street to deter parking on the sidewalks.

PHILIPSBURG–Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex on Friday issued a statement to the media, expressing deep concern over recent acts of vandalism targeting the newly installed concrete benches on Front Street.

“This destructive behaviour not only undermines government efforts to enhance the experience of residents and visitors but also reflects a disregard for the collective well-being of our community,” stated Lambriex.

The minister emphasised that the decision to install benches on Front Street was made in direct response to feedback from tourists, local businesses and residents. “There was overwhelming consensus on the need for additional seating options and measures to address the rampant parking issues that marred the beauty of Front Street,” Lambriex concluded.

According to the minister, the benches were part of a broader initiative aimed at improving the overall accessibility and aesthetic appeal of Front Street. “The lack of seating and chaotic parking situation not only affected the visual appeal of Philipsburg but also hindered mobility for pedestrians, including those with limited mobility. It is disappointing that certain individuals have chosen to vandalise these public amenities intended to benefit the entire community.”

Lambriex assured that the Ministry of TEATT remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for all residents and visitors of St. Maarten. “Acts of vandalism will not deter our efforts to create a vibrant and welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy,” the minister said.

