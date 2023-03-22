Lambriex proposes NAf. 630,000 modern bus terminal for town | THE DAILY HERALD

An artist’s impression of the proposed bus terminal for Philipsburg.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Leo Lambriex has proposed the construction of a new modern bus terminal in the heart of Philipsburg in an effort to have a safe and central drop off and pick up location for tour busses and central location for embarkation and disembarkation of passenger busses.

The bus terminal will have a lane for public transportation as well as have a section for tour buses.

The project is estimated to cost NAf. 630,000 (US $350,000) and is proposed to be located between RBC Bank and the government parking lot in Philipsburg.

Lambriex alluded to the project during Parliament’s Central Committee meeting on the draft 2023 budget last week and he outlined the costs during the public meeting, which began on Wednesday.

Proposed funding for the project includes exploring the possibilities of having third-party funds from cruise industry partners/tourism partners; exploring the possibility of Port St Maarten or other entities contributing and proceeds from a Mooring Ball system that is proposed to be instituted and other possible revenue generating projects that can help with funding.

During the Central Committee debate last week, Lambriex had said that the bus terminal, will serve to regulate the flow of buses and ensure all routes leaving Philipsburg are covered and indicated that this will include never before covered short routes “that are much needed” such as Pointe Blanche, Sucker Garden and Arch Road.

The terminal, he noted, will also create a safe, friendly environment for tour bus/groups and transfers as well as for public transportation. He said it will better allow drop off/pick up of pre-arranged tours/transfers. It will also serve as an optional drop off for guests to visit and shop in Philipsburg. This, he noted, will greatly assist in boosting the economy and visitor flow.

He said also that groups will be able to meet and gather downtown or on the Boardwalk and begin their tours/transfers from there.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lambriex-proposes-naf-630-000-modern-bus-terminal-for-town