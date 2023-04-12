Lambriex: Ubersoca Cruise way for St Maarten to get exposure | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Ministers saddened by incident with passenger ~

PHILIPSBURG–“Great events” like Ubersoca Cruise are the best ways for St. Maarten to get great exposure to the rest of the world, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex said in a press statement on Tuesday.

“We look forward to more events like this which will continue to let St. Maarten be known as the island to see,” Lambriex said in the statement, which also said that the Government of St. Maarten congratulated Ubersoca Cruise for bringing “a tremendous number of visitors to the destination.”

In the same release, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley said he was extremely happy for the turnout, not only the event, but the passengers they saw in Philipsburg enjoying the scenery and supporting the various businesses. “Many of the visitors gave their gratitude and promised to return to the island for a vacation,” said Ottley.

Both ministers said they were “sorry to hear about an incident that took place at a marina in Philipsburg whereby one of the cruise passengers sustained injuries.” The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Visitor Relations Team is closely monitoring the situation.

Both ministers wished the visitor and family all the best and much strength during this difficult time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lambriex-ubersoca-cruise-way-for-st-maarten-to-get-exposure