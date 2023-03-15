Lambriex welcomes artiste Black Coffee | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: MP Rolando Brison, Black Coffee, TEATT Minister Arthur Lambriex and Tourism Bureau Visitor Relations/Product Development officer Lisa Coffi.

AIRPORT–At the start of the sixth edition of the SXM Music Festival this past weekend, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex met and welcomed Black Coffee at Princess Juliana International Airport.

MP Rolando Brison (second left), performer Ghazi Shami (third left) and Tourism Bureau Visitor Relations/Product Development officer Lisa Coffi (right).

Black Coffee is a South African deejay, record producer and songwriter. Present was Member of Parliament Rolando Brison and Tourism Bureau Visitor Relations/Product Development officer Lisa Coffi.

Brison also met Palestinian-American music technologist, record producer, audio engineer, entrepreneur and performer Ghazi Shami.

Lambriex said the SXM Music Festival was beneficial in many ways to St. Maarten as a whole and brought thousands of visitors and music enthusiasts from many parts of the world to enjoy “our beautiful island.”

He added: “We look forward to more events where tourists from all over can come to St. Maarten and enjoy our hospitality, our wonderful beaches and our excellent nightlife.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lambriex-welcomes-artiste-black-coffee