Land policy town-hall meeting rescheduled | THE DAILY HERALD

Properties and plots of land in St. Eustatius.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A town-hall meeting about the new proposed land policy regulations, which was scheduled to be held today, Thursday, September 9, will be rescheduled for another date.

The two-hour meeting organised by the Directorate of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure was to be held at Mike van Putten Youth Centre.

Members of the public were invited to attend the informative session by the public entity St. Eustatius to learn about their land rights and changes to the regulations that were expected to take effect.

Government Information Services (GIS) did not immediately announce a new date for the meeting.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/land-policy-town-hall-meeting-rescheduled