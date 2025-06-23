Landfill in Grand Cayes re-opened Friday despite closure Thurs. due to unpaid bills | THE DAILY HERALD

Aerial view of the eco-landfill in Grandes Cayes, Cul-de-Sac. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–The Collectivité said over the weekend that management company Verde SXM had re-opened access to the eco-landfill site at Grandes Cayes on Friday, permitting waste collectors to access the site despite the company’s demand for unpaid bills to be rectified. It regretted the disruption to public service continuity in waste treatment.

“The Collectivité deeply regrets the decision of its service provider Verde SXM SAS, operator of the Cul-de-Sac landfill site under a service contract, to breach the terms of the contract by ceasing to accept and process waste at the Grandes Cayes non-hazardous waste storage facility since Thursday evening,” it said in a release.

“While the Collectivité confirms that an outstanding amount of 3.3 million euros has been owed to its service provider for six months, it deplores the fact that, despite ongoing discussions with senior management and a payment order for 579,000 euros issued on Thursday, June 19. 2025, Verde SXM has nevertheless chosen to discontinue this public service without taking into account the payment orders promised.”

The local authority is therefore taking all necessary measures to resolve the situation which is essential to the population. It is committed to making an additional payment of 500,000 euros before the end of June 2025.

The Collectivité wishes to reassure the population that the collection of household and bulky waste remains operational. For the time being, the waste collected is being transported to the Grandes Cayes site and stored nearby, pending the resumption of activity. This procedure has already been tried and tested during the fire April 7, 2025, and the waste will then be recovered and processed.

It also reiterated that the continuity of public services is a fundamental right and that it is awaiting Verde SXM’s decision to restore the site to working order. If necessary, the Collectivité could requisition the site, which it owns, and put in place logistics necessary for the proper functioning of the site.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/landfill-in-grand-cayes-re-opened-friday-despite-closure-thurs-due-to-unpaid-bills