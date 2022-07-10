Large crowds turn out for summer J’ouvert | THE DAILY HERALD

Aerial view of revellers making their way down Bush Road.

PHILIPSBURG–Thousands of revellers turned out for the Splash Summer J’ouvert early Saturday morning.

The J’ouvert began by Carrefour Market on Bush Road around 4:00am and ended at Festival Village.



Persons came out in large numbers to take part in the much-anticipated jump-up organised by Kalaboom Events, after several years without the usual Carnival staple event. Revellers from Guadeloupe, Martinique and other regional islands joined the locals and spread themselves out between three trucks on the road.

Revellers were serenaded by acts that included TG Band, Skillful Band, Official Band, Tolly Boys, King James, Ciio the Artist, and DJs King Kembe, DeeJBlaze, DJ Siw’Roo, DJ Wiwi, DJ Hurricane, DJ Maestro, DJ Lil’R, DJ Big Boss, DJ Jojo and more.

According to a release from the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, the J’ouvert proceeded in a timely fashion with only a few recorded incidents.

However, the police encouraged parents to speak to their children under the age of 18 who took part in the jump-up and consumed an excess amount alcohol. “This is and continues to be a concern,” said KPSM. “Consuming excessive amounts of alcohol is not safe or healthy for developing children and should not be encouraged.”

KPSM thanked the general public for the way in which they behaved themselves during the J’ouvert jump-up.

“This proves that once our community commits to having good clean fun with family and friends, events such as this can be enjoyable. The chief of police and management team of KPSM take this opportunity to thank the entire staff of KPSM and the VKS for the level of safety and security provided during the J’ouvert,” said the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/large-crowds-turn-out-for-summer-j-ouvert-2