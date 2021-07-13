Large oil spill from GEBE in Cay Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

The Marine Park patrol boat started cleaning up the oil spill. (Nature Foundation photo)

PHILIPSBURG—A massive oil spill originating from utilities company GEBE in Cay Bay is extending several nautical miles out towards Simpson Bay. On Tuesday morning, July 13, the company’s production division encountered an internal fuel leak caused by the ruptured heavy fuel supply line of building number two, the company said in a statement.

The company reported that once the leak was identified, the source was immediately isolated. “However, prior to the aforementioned event, the leaked fuel had already gravitated into the rainwater drain line which leads towards the Cay Bay shoreline and escalated into a fuel spill.”

Nature Foundation St. Maarten called on GEBE to provide manpower, clean-up supplies, and appropriate funds to respond to this crisis, while the Marine Park patrol boat started cleaning up on Tuesday, July 13.

Oil spill absorbents were thrown into the water – pads and booms that can be quickly deployed for spill response. These work by picking up and retaining the oil.

“An oil spill of this size is life-threatening to marine life and damaging to vessels,” wrote the Nature Foundation on its Facebook page. “While we are awaiting a professional clean-up crew and supplies from GEBE, we are also deeply appreciative for community responses at this time.”

The spill was too big for the Nature Foundation manager and volunteers to contain it. The heavy fuel oil from GEBE in Cay Bay drifted towards Simpson Bay. Oil slicks were further dispersed by the wind and waves.

“Every minute counts,” said the Nature Foundation, which made a desperate appeal to boat owners to come and help. “You will need to search for and follow portions of the spill.”

Nérée Charters owner Sebastien Brismeur was one of the persons who responded to the call. “GEBE should be cleaning it all up, but what do you do when they just ignore the spill and no authorities come to help? I volunteered and took my own boat out to help,” he commented on social media.

GEBE said in a statement that the company managed to acquire additional sorbent booms and pads from marine supplies store Budget Marine in effort to clean up and maintain as much fuel as possible.

GEBE interim Managing Director Mauricio Dembrook said, “I would like to reassure the general public that N.V. GEBE is doing its best not only to supply a reliable source of electricity and water, but to also operate in a sustainable manner in order to avoid future spills.” He thanked the Nature Foundation and Coast Guard for their assistance throughout this process.

It is not known how much of the leaked oil is still floating on the water near Simpson Bay. The Nature Foundation expects to map the damage this morning, July 14.

