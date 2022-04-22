Large turnout for Road March 2022 | THE DAILY HERALD

Youri YMW and his backup dancers captivated the crowd.

PHILIPSBURG–Thirteen performers took to the stage on Thursday vying for the title of Road March King/Queen 2022.

The Carnival Village was packed as persons came out in great numbers in support of their favourite artistes and bands. Even a slight downpour of rain at the very start did not stop the show.

The artistes gave it their all and sang their hearts out. Crowd favourites were Empress Ebony, Nico, Youri YMW, Soloqween, Junior Baker, Olivia Murray and King James.

The show faced a small hiccup when Nico, formally from the popular group Tolly Boys, hit a bit of a snag during his performance. His number featured throwing of water and powder which was later halted by organisers as the water posed a threat to the stage equipment. The performance was halted due to this and he was not allowed to continue his set. Other performances went on without a hitch.

Repeat Road March winner King James easily moved the crowd during his set. Many moved closer to the stage in anticipation of his performance. James did not let them down as he took the stage and delivered his usual high energy performance. Fireworks, confetti cannon, stage dancers were all key elements that took his performance over the top and set him apart from all those before him.

The Band Clash competition followed the Road March. Winners of the Road March and Band Clash competitions had not been announced up to press time.

