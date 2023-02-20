Large turnout of spectators for Sunday’s adult carnival parade | THE DAILY HERALD

Chamber of Commerce CCISM Administrative and Human Resources Manager Luciana Raspail in the Uforik Mas troupe during Sunday’s adult parade. Seven troupes took part in the parade. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Seven troupes took part in Sunday’s adult carnival parade which brought glorious colours onto the streets of Marigot once again following the children’s parade a week ago.

The procession followed the same route – starting from Agrément roundabout, proceeding along Rue de Hollande, Rue de la République, Rue de la Liberté, Rue Kennedy, Rue Lowtown, Bellevue and returning along Rue de Hollande to the finish.

The Locomotiv band led the procession followed by the Miss Essence contestants with 2022 Miss Saint-Martin/Miss Saint-Barths winner Inès Tessier, Soualiwomen Kultural Association (SKA), Uforik Mas, Dominicano Association of Saint-Martin, Kiskeya, and Bacchanal Sea Breeze.

On this occasion there appeared to be no visible judging panel and no choreography segment on Rue de la République, and no emcee who normally gives a running commentary and entertains the crowd. No explanation could immediately be obtained from organisers.

Motorworld took the opportunity to show off three of its new line of Changan cars from China.

There was one anxious moment when the first huge music truck almost did not make the left turn into Rue de la Liberté, the driver making at least three attempts before he succeeded which prompted applause from the crowd.

