Larry takes a swipe at Great Bay Beach | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Hurricane Larry has made a lasting impact on the mile-long beach in Philipsburg. A significant portion of Great Bay Beach disappeared into the sea Sunday night in reverse storm surge.

Residents of downtown Philipsburg saw seawater reaching properties on the beach.

Part of the beach washed away near Walter Plantz Square.

Waves covered the entire beach.

Larry, the 12th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, intensified into a major Category 3 hurricane on Saturday in open ocean, causing rising sea levels and storm surge.

Boardwalk Boulevard in Philipsburg was in havoc from Cyrus Wathey Square to Walter Plantz Square on Monday morning, flooded with seawater, sand and trash. Visitors had to walk through the mud and around puddles of seawater.

The beach has been washed away for a large part, from the pier at Walter Plantz Square to the location of the former Great Bay Beach Hotel. The damage is greatest at Walter Plantz Square. There, the pier was covered with a thick layer of sand Monday morning.

