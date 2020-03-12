Last chance to sign up for SXM DOET | THE DAILY HERALD

Volunteers at a previous SXM DOET campaign.

PHILIPSBURG–These are the final chances for volunteers to sign up for this year’s SXM DOET campaign, scheduled for Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14.

More than 90 projects are scheduled to be completed over the course of these two days and requires about 1,500 volunteers to assist several organisations in a number of community activities.

SXM DOET is a kingdom-wide community service campaign that aims to lend a helping hand through small grants and volunteerism. Last year more than 1,800 volunteers participated over the campaign’s two days.

“There are still a few foundations and schools in need of helping hands … Whichever you choose to support, you are guaranteed to play an important part in strengthening the community.

“Signing up is easy, just go online … and find a project to your liking. Some projects are just a few hours and can include tasks such as painting, gardening or a fun social activity,” said SXM DOET on Wednesday.

For more information and/or to sign up as a volunteer, persons are asked to visit

www.sxmdoet.com or send an e-mail to

info.sxmdoet@gmail.com

. SXM DOET can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/last-chance-to-sign-up-for-sxm-doet