Launch of inter-insular Gun Buyback Program | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM announced the launch of the Inter-Insular Gun Buyback Program, set to begin Monday, March 16. The initiative aims to reduce the number of illegal firearms in the community and promote public safety.

Residents are encouraged to voluntarily surrender illegal guns during the two-week program, which runs from March 16 to March 30, daily from 8:00am to 12:00pm at the Police Station – Opal Building in Cole Bay.

Participants may receive compensation of up to US $500, depending on the type and condition of the firearm. Importantly, individuals who turn in guns through this program will not face prosecution for possession of the surrendered weapon.

KPSM emphasised that the program provides an opportunity for the community to work together to make Sint Maarten safer.

“By removing illegal firearms from our streets, we can prevent violence and protect our residents,” a police spokesperson said. “We encourage everyone to participate and take advantage of this opportunity.”

The program marks the latest effort by law enforcement to address gun-related crime and strengthen community safety across the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/launch-of-inter-insular-gun-buyback-program-2