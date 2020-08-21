…LAURA MOVING ACROSS THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS… | THE DAILY HERALD

Tropical Storm Laura Intermediate Advisory Number 8ANWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

AL132020800 PM AST Fri Aug 21 2020 SUMMARY OF 800 PM AST…0000 UTC…INFORMATION———————————————-LOCATION…16.8N 62.6WABOUT 250 MI…415 KM ESE OF SAN JUAN PUERTO RICOMAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/HPRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 17 MPH…28 KM/HMINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES<img src=”/images/2020/08/21/821-20-wind.jpg” alt=”” /> WATCHES AND WARNINGS——————–CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…* Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra* U.S. Virgin Islands* British Virgin Islands* Saba and St. Eustatius* St. Maarten* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy* Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, and Montserrat* The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti* The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…* The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests in Cuba and the remainder of the Bahamas should monitor the progress of Laura. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 62.6 West. Laura is moving toward the west near 17 mph (28 km/h), and a generally west-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola Saturday night and early Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND———————-RAINFALL:

Laura is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, the southern Haitian Peninsula and eastern Cuba through Sunday. Maximum amounts up to 8 inches are possible along eastern portions and the southern slopes of Puerto Rico, as well as over Haiti, the Dominican Republic and eastern Cuba. This heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, as well as an increased potential for mudslides with minor river flooding in Puerto Rico. 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 5 inches is expected over the remainder of Haiti, the northern Leeward Islands, the Turks and Caicos and southeast Bahamas. WIND:

Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the warning area area through Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within portions of the watch area Saturday night and early Sunday. SURF:

Swells generated by Laura are affecting portions of the northern Leeward Islands. These swells are expected to spread across the northern coasts of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba, and much of the Bahamas during the next few days. Forecaster Cangialos

