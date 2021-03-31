Law Enforcement Council positive about KPCN’s follow-up on recommendations | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba police station

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN and the Ministry of Justice and Security have executed the majority of recommendations mentioned in four inspection reports of the Law Enforcement Council. The Council concluded this in its review investigation “Follow-up recommendations KPCN”.

The Law Enforcement Council has made recommendations in various reports in the past 10 years. In 2020, the council investigated how its recommendations from four reports were carried out by the Police Force. It concerned reports in the area of the handling of complaints, the dispatch centre, victim’s assistance and basic police care.

The council said it is positive about the way the KPCN gave follow-up to the recommendations and the way in which the Police Force developed. This achievement is attributed to the Police Force as a whole and corps management in The Hague.

The council in its investigation particularly looked at the way in which the recommendations were followed and who was responsible for executing these.

In practice, directive control appears to be an important factor in the execution of recommendations. The council at this time had 10 new recommendations for Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Ferd Grapperhaus, who has sent the council’s report, together with his reaction, to the Dutch Parliament’s Second Chamber.

Two recommendations concern improvement of general leadership by the force executive in The Hague; namely, the exploring of a possible role of the National Police in KPCN management, and the designing of a process to monitor the execution of recommendations.

In his reaction, the minister indicated that he will be following these recommendations. From now on, the follow-up of recommendations in council reports and other themes will be placed on the agenda of the quarterly consultation between the executive and KPCN.

This year, the executive and KPCN will explore the desirability and possibility of a role for the National Police in certain tasks of Police Force management.

Another recommendation concerns the improvement of specific guidance in the control room project. The minister also takes over this recommendation and indicated, among other things, that the input of a new project leader has resulted in considerable acceleration of the project.

The minister has already followed up on a recommendation by the Law Enforcement Council with regard to the occupancy of the crime unit in KPCN’s new design plan.

The recommendations with regard to victim assistance relate to further automation where it concerns the intake and feedback to victims and persons filing a report. The minister also took over this recommendation. Police Force management will further implement this in collaboration with the Foundation ICT (information and communications technology) Management.

The Law Enforcement Council’s inspection report and the minister’s full reaction have been published on the council’s website

www.raadrechtshandhaving.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/law-enforcement-council-positive-about-kpcn-s-follow-up-on-recommendations