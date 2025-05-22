Law enforcement to reactivate Boardwalk police substation | THE DAILY HERALD

The old police substation on Boardwalk Boulevard.





PHILIPSBURG–In a bid to strengthen public safety and increase police visibility in Philipsburg, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM held a strategic meeting on Wednesday with Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, members of the KPSM management team, and representatives of the Indian Merchants Association.

The meeting, which took place at 2:00pm at the Philipsburg Police Station, focused on plans to reactivate the police substation on Boardwalk Boulevard. All parties agreed that reopening the substation is a vital step toward improving police presence and responsiveness in the island’s primary commercial and tourist district.

Discussions also centered on broader crime prevention efforts, with participants underscoring the importance of sustained cooperation between law enforcement, the business sector, and government agencies.

Chief of Police Carl John and Justice Minister Tackling commended the Indian Merchants Association for its proactive engagement and willingness to support long-term safety initiatives. Minister Tackling emphasised that meaningful crime prevention must be a community-wide effort.

“Sustainable safety solutions require the involvement of all stakeholders,” Tackling stated. “We look forward to continued collaboration with our partners on the ground.”

