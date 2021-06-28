Law passed to up age limit of High Council members | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs in Parliament on Monday.

PHILIPSBURG–High councils of state in St. Maarten are now able to recruit members who are up to age 75, thanks to the passing of a law on Monday, which raises the maximum age of members from 70 to 75.

The law was passed in Parliament by 13 votes for and one against. All Members of Parliament (MPs) present in the meeting voted in favour of the law with the exception of Independent MP Christophe Emmanuel who voted against.

Prior to voting, Emmanuel said while he does not have an issue with the age change, he will not be supporting the law because no documentation had been provided to substantiate statements made related to the reasons why the change is needed. He said only “the word” of the Prime Minister was given and while it is not that the Prime Minister’s word is not good; something must be presented to substantiate statements made by the Prime Minister that, persons are living longer and that the healthcare system is better.

The maximum age for members of high council was 70 prior to the passing of the law. The objective of the legislation was to raise the age limit for members of the General Audit Chamber, Constitutional Court, Ombudsman and the Advisory Council.

The law was presented as it was difficult to find experienced citizens to fill appointments as members while the ones who are already appointed must vacate their posts at the age of 70.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs told Members of Parliament (MP) during the plenary session on the handling of the law on Monday that the Advisory Council has been without a Vice Chair for a while. She said the process to adjust the age limit began several governments ago and is now being finalised.

The increasing of the age limit does not mean that members have to stay until age 70. It also does not mean that younger persons cannot become members. In the national ordinance regulating the functioning of the high councils of state it is also regulated: when a member can resign or be dismissed other than for disciplinary reasons for example at their own request or if they become permanently unable to perform official duties due to illness or any type of disorder.

Members of the high councils of state are typically experienced in their field. Over the past year, difficulties had been encountered in being able to find persons. Several “younger persons,” were approached, but their schedules and family and career obligations did not permit them to take on the additional responsibility, not even for an interim period.

As for the budget of the high councils, budgeted for this year for the Advisory Council is NAf. 1,588,584 million; General Audit Chamber NAf. 1,487,825 million; the Constitutional Court NAf. 250,000 and the Ombudsman NAf. 1,260,118.

The high councils of state are institutions that maintain checks and balances in a democratic state and are responsible for advising government and Parliament. High councils play an important role where checks and balances are concerned.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/law-passed-to-up-age-limit-of-high-council-members