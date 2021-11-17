Lawrence, Damaseau discuss ‘isolated events’ on French side | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence.

PHILIPSBURG–Dutch St. Maarten Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Roger Lawrence met recently with French Saint-Martin Vice President of Tourism Valerie Damaseau to discuss isolated incidents on the French side.

The two parties are “very pleased” that progress has been made on the Northern side of the island with respect “to ensuring a steady product offering and reaching a level of normalcy as it pertains to business especially within the tourism sector.”

“Communication is essential when there are concerns that need to be resolved. We are happy that dialogue continues at different levels and these discussions will, in the end, drive change and result in resolutions to the various challenges being faced,” it was stated in a press release on Tuesday evening.

First Vice President Valerie Damaseau.

“The projections for this tourism season are high, which is extremely positive for both sides of the island. The uniqueness of each side adds more to the overall destination experience and visitors will open a window and discover two different vibes that can only be found here. A positive and safe experience is important for the success of both the French and Dutch side, by continuing to work together we will ensure this upcoming season will be a success for all,” Lawrence said.

Damaseau: “On behalf of the government of St. Martin I am pleased to report that following the demonstrations by a section of the public, all is well. The State has assured us that all public roads in Marigot where the demonstration occurred have been reopened and business as usual has resumed.

“We acknowledge the concerns expressed by the demonstrators and we recognise that the right of the public to peacefully voice objection to any decision by the government is a fundamental tenet of a good democracy.

“We wish to assure our residents and guests, stakeholders and anyone conducting business with or within St. Martin that the demonstration has ended and you should feel free to go about your normal activities. Let us always be mindful and keep the COVID precaution practices top of mind.”

The directors of the tourist offices of both sides of the island Aida Weinum (St. Martin) and May Ling Chun (St. Maarten) said, “The best and most memorable experiences for the guests are that they are able to experience our destination freely and create memories and so, therefore, we are pleased that the situation has been resolved and tourists can enjoy our ‘Friendly Island’.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lawrence-damaseau-discuss-isolated-events-on-french-side