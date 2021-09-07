Lawrence promotes agri-tourism, aims to fast-track business licences | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence.

PHILIPSBURG–New Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications (TEATT) Roger Lawrence met with the management team of five-star luxury boutique hotel The Morgan’ Resort and Spa in Beacon Hill to discuss key areas related to responsible tourism.

The Resort grows its own crops to offer guests a farm-to-table experience. Lawrence also met separately with local farmer Denicio Wyatt and discussed agritourism and its opportunities on the island.

“Food Tourism has grown considerably and has become one of the most dynamic and creative segments of tourism. St Maarten continues to be highly praised for its diverse food scene, and culinary experiences are top-of-mind among today’s travellers. People are seeking connection with what they eat and that is what is being offered here. There is no reason why the hard work of our creative sector can't reach the hearts and minds of our guests,” said Lawrence.

“We need to create stable instruments of cooperation to develop and promote our tourism sector. The engagement with other sectors like agritourism will stimulate creative environments, build synergies, and develop opportunities and collaborations to enhance our overall tourism product,” he added.

The minister, his cabinet and ministry continue to meet with stakeholders in the tourism industry. “If we want to innovate, joint collaborations within sectors need to take place, and government can contribute. Entrepreneurs both local and abroad must be facilitated in the process of starting their business. In most countries, a business license can be obtained within days. It is one of my highest priorities at team TEATT, to fast-track this process,” Lawrence noted.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/lawrence-promotes-agri-tourism-aims-to-fast-track-business-licences