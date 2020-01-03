Layla Berry relives Miss France experience at thank-you party | THE DAILY HERALD

Miss St. Martin for Miss France contestant Layla Berry posing with her runners-up Cassandre Martin and Tanaya Charles at the party. (Damien Chagnaud photo)

MARIGOT–Miss France candidate Layla Berry was the star guest at a cocktail party at Villa Kapresse in Rambaud on December 28 hosted by Chamber of Commerce President Angèle Dormoy.

The event was an opportunity for the Miss St. Martin/St. Barths Steering Committee to thank the media and sponsors.

Berry finished in the top 15 finalists at the Miss France pageant held in Marseilles on December 14. It was watched by eight million viewers on TV.

Berry, a third-year student studying for a Strategy and Business Economics degree at Sorbonne University, Paris, described her experience as “unique and unforgettable.” She said she had not had any particular strategy for the pageant except to be true to herself.

She also had to put her studies on hold to take part in the pageant, but was given a guarantee that her studies could be put on hold; otherwise, she would not have been able to take part.

The 30 candidates for Miss France from all the regions first gathered in Tahiti for the intensive preparations and coaching lasting more than two weeks, followed by another two weeks in Marseille to be fully ready for the live pageant. Berry said all the candidates were very well prepared despite the pressure and competitiveness.

Miss St. Martin/St. Barths for Miss France steering committee President Catherine Vermot de Boisrolin said the process now starts all over again for next year and the all- important soliciting of sponsors.

Also present at the party were Berry’s first and second runners-up from the Miss St. Martin/St. Barths local election, Cassandre Martin and Tanaya Charles.

